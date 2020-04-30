New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is holding a series of conversations with Indian and global experts on the COVID-19 crisis and a way forward. Also Read - Add Vitamin C And Zinc in Your Daily Diet And Reduce Risk of Contracting Coronavirus

In the first conversation with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Gandhi asked him ways and means to revive the economy currently in the grip of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"How much money will be required to help the poor," Gandhi asked.

To which, the former RBI governor relpied, “We will need Rs 65,000 crore, it is not that much. This is to save the lives of the poor.”

Further, Rajan said it was “all too easy to have a lockdown forever, but that would not be sustainable for the economy.”

Gandhi will also be later having dialogues with health experts on how to deal with the pandemic, besides talking to experts in different fields on the effect of the novel coronavirus, Surjewala said.