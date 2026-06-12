In major decision, Government bans sale of high-speed diesel at petrol pumps for THESE buyers

This step was taken to curb diesel hoarding and aims to ensure fuel availability for general consumers and essential services.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/in-major-decision-government-bans-sale-of-high-speed-diesel-at-petrol-pumps-for-these-buyers-petrol-diesel-news-west-asia-oil-supplies-8444052/ Copy

File image

New Delhi: The ongoing crisis in West Asia has badly affected global oil supplies. In light of this, the government has taken a significant decision: it has barred industrial, commercial, and institutional users from purchasing petrol and diesel at petrol pumps. They have been directed to procure the fuel they need from bulk sale points. The government issued a notification regarding this on Thursday. This step was taken to curb diesel hoarding and aims to ensure fuel availability for general consumers and essential services.

Also Read: Three Indian sailors killed after Merchant vessel targeted off Oman’s port by US military

High-Speed Diesel Cannot Be Resold

According to the notification, these restrictions will initially remain in effect for 90 days. Retail outlet dealers have been instructed not to sell more than 200 liters of high-speed diesel to any single customer or vehicle in a day. Furthermore, it has been stipulated that this high-speed diesel cannot be resold.

This move follows an unusual surge in diesel demand in certain areas. Bulk users had started purchasing fuel from petrol pumps due to price disparities; in Delhi, the price of diesel at petrol pumps is Rs 95.20 per liter, whereas the bulk sale price is Rs 134.50 per liter. This price gap arose because state-owned oil companies kept retail prices in check to shield general consumers from rising costs.

Also Read: Share Market News: This company expands footprint in US, announces formation of new wholly-owned subsidiary, check key details here

What is High-Speed ​​Diesel?

High-speed diesel is a standard diesel fuel derived from petroleum. It is primarily used to power vehicles, commercial trucks, construction machinery, and power generators. Additionally, it is utilized for off-road construction equipment, agricultural machinery, and petroleum drilling apparatus. It also serves as a primary fuel for diesel generators and gas turbines.