Home

Business

In Pics: Air India Reveals 1st Look Of ‘Majestic’ A350 Aircraft After Design, Logo Change

In Pics: Air India Reveals 1st Look Of ‘Majestic’ A350 Aircraft After Design, Logo Change

Air India posted pictures of its A350 plane parked in a paint shop in Toulouse, France. The plane will arrive in India this winter.

In Pics: Air India Reveals 1st Look Of 'Majestic' A350 Aircraft After Design, Logo Change

Airline major Air India on Saturday shared the first look of its plane since it rebranded itself and introduced a new logo and livery after being acquired by the Tata Group. The airline had rebranded itself earlier this year with a new red-aubergine-gold look and a new logo ‘The Vista’.

Trending Now

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Air India posted pictures of its A350 plane parked in a paint shop in Toulouse, France. The plane will arrive in India this winter.

You may like to read

Here’s the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter… @Airbus #FlyAI #AirIndia #NewFleet #Airbus350 pic.twitter.com/nGe3hIExsx — Air India (@airindia) October 6, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES