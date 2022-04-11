Top 10 Billionaires In The World 2022 | New Delhi: Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have made it to the list of Top 10 Richest People in the world, according to Forbes. Elon Musk has gained the top spot, which was held by Jeff Bezos. Here are the top 10 billionaires of the world 2022, in pictures:Also Read - Parag Agarwal: Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter's Board

1. Elon Musk

CEO of Tesla, Musk has a net worth of $274.3 Billion. He is the richest person in the world at the moment. His rocket company, SpaceX, was valued at $74 billion in February 2021. Also Read - Elon Musk 'Has Decided Not To Join Our Board', Announces Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

2. Jeff Bezos

The Chairman and Founder of Amazon, Bezos has a net worth of $180.2 billion. He stepped down as CEO in July 2021. He was earlier the richest person in the world. Also Read - Jeff Bezos Responds to Elon Musk's Poll to 'Convert Twitter SF HQ to Homeless Shelter'

3. Bernard Arnault and family

Bernard Arnault with a wealth of $166.4 billion is the third richest billionaire in the world. He is the Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Loius Vuitton. It has brands like Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

4. Bill Gates

Co-founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates has a net worth of $134 billion. In March 2020, he stepped down from the board of Microsoft.

5. Warren Buffett

Also known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time with a net worth of $127.3 billion. He is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

6. Gautam Adani and Family

Indian infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani ranks 6th on the list with a total wealth of $117.8 billion. His company is the biggest airport operator in India.

7. Larry Page

Co-founder of Google and current board member of Alphabet, Page has a net worth of $113.4 billion. He stepped down as CEO of Alphabet in December 2019.

8. Larry Ellison

CTO and Founder of Oracle, Ellison has a net worth of $113 billion. He owns a 35 per cent stake in the company and stepped down as CEO in 2014.

9. Sergey Brin

Co-founder of Google and Alphabet, Brin has a net worth of $109 billion. He co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998.

10. Mukesh Ambani

Founder and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Ambani has a net worth of $98.6 billion. The company was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani.

(All the data has been taken from Forbes)