New Delhi: The Railway Pension Court in the North Eastern (NE) Railway has passed orders to revise pension of retired employees of Indian Railways. The court, which was organised in Gorakhpur, the headquarters of the NE Railway, heard 68 cases of pensions, out of which 19 were found to not be in sync with recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission (7 CPC).

The Pension Court was headed by Anand Prakash, Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the NE Railway.

The development led to the clearance of six cases through cheque payment on the spot immediately after the verdict. Seven cases were referred to banks for payment clearance while the payment process was initiated in seven other cases.

Further, 20 cases were found not related to the Pension Court and were sent to the relevant forum while six cases were sent to the Railway Board as well.

Speaking after the verdict, AGM Prakash reiterated the need to resolve the pensioners’ issues in a positive manner and further said that an approach, which would lead to zero issues related to pension, should be devised.

The verdict was lauded by the NE Railway too. LB Rai, Chief Personal Officer (CPO) said that since all pensioners are members of the Railway family, all their pension-related issues are being taken up with an open mind.

Meanwhile, NP Pandey, Chief Financial Advisor to the NE Railway said that all pension orders delivered by the Pension Court were revised and that NE Railway is looking to resolve all pension-related issues in an amicable manner.

The 7 CPC was constituted in 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in India. It submitted its report to the government in November 2015.