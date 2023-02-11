Home

In Single Largest Order, TATA’s Air India To Buy 500 New Aircraft Worth $100 Billion

Air India is looking to revive its fortune and be one of the top players as a storied carrier with impeccable service and world-class planes.

Air India to get 500 new planes

New Delhi: Air India is all set to get 500 new planes worth more than $100 billion at list prices which will make it the single largest order by any airline, reported news agency Reuters. According to the reports, Air India has agreed to purchase 250 Airbus planes, split between 210 single-aisle A320neos and 40 widebody A350s, and 220 Boeing aircraft including 190 of its 737 MAX narrowbody jets, 20 787 widebodies and 10 777Xs.

The deal between Airbus and Air India was signed on Friday, the report said. Boeing agreed to its deal with the airline on January 27, a date that marks a year since Tata regained ownership of the former state-run carrier, sources told Reuters.

The deal, between Airbus and rival planemaker Boeing, was first reported by Reuters in December and could finally be announced as early as next week, the sources said.

In the last year since Tatas took over and started infusing funds, the number of operating aircraft has increased by 27% and is at 100 now.

