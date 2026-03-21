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In view of LPG crisis, Centre will provide 20% more gas to states starting March 23; 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers: Details Inside

In view of LPG crisis, Centre will provide 20% more gas to states starting March 23; 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers: Details Inside

This new arrangement will come into effect on March 23 and will remain in force until further notice.

The Ministry has also taken into account the needs of migrant workers.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing gas crisis in the country, the Centre has directed states to increase their LPG supply. Starting March 23, states will receive 20% more gas than they were receiving previously. Consequently, the total supply allocated to states will reach 50% of the pre-crisis levels.

Who will be accorded priority

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, conveyed this information to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories through a written communication. The letter stated that priority should be accorded to community kitchens, restaurants, dhabas (roadside eateries), hotels, and industrial canteens.

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to prioritize the provision of 5-kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to migrant workers. Additionally, states have been asked to take measures to prevent the black-marketing or misuse of gas supplies.

What constitutes the ‘pre-crisis level’?

The term ‘pre-crisis level’ refers to the period before the gas crisis began to unfold in the country. Until now, states had been receiving a significantly reduced supply; this allocation has now been increased to 50% of the previous demand levels.

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Due to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, the supply of crude oil and gas from the Middle East has come to a near standstill. Consequently, LPG supplies to commercial establishments—such as hotels—were initially curtailed to ensure that the supply of domestic cylinders remained uninterrupted.

Relief for Food Processing and Dairy Sectors

The benefit of this additional gas supply will also extend to food processing units and the dairy sector. In addition, low-cost canteens and outlets operated by the state government or local bodies have also been included in this initiative. Community kitchens have also been accorded priority to ensure that the general public continues to have easy access to food.

Provision of 5-kg Cylinders for Migrant Workers

The Ministry has also taken into account the needs of migrant workers. The directive states that 5-kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) gas cylinders should be provided to migrant labourers. Furthermore, clear instructions have been issued to the states to take strict measures to prevent the black marketing or misuse of this additional gas supply.

This Arrangement to Continue Until Further Notice

This new arrangement will come into effect on March 23 and will remain in force until further notice. Given the current shortage of LPG in the country, increasing the supply by up to 50% is considered a significant step. The government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that, in due course, the supply can be restored to its previous normal level (100%).

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