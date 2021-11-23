New Delhi: At a crucial juncture when lives are gradually returning to a semblance of normality amid Covid pandemic, exorbitant rates of vegetables are burning hole in common man’s pocket. Incessant rains in southern parts of the country, along with high levels of fuel prices in several states have passed on the agony of higher vegetable price to the consumers in India. Not so surprisingly, the price hike trend can be seen across almost all the states in the country.Also Read - Several Areas Inundated As Heavy Rains Lash Tirupati Due To Depression In Bay Of Bengal

The tomato price was Rs 120 per kilogram in the local vegetable market in Noida. Potato has touched Rs 40 per kg and Onion costs Rs 60 per kg. According to a local vendor, cauliflower costs Rs 60 per kg and bell pepper costs a disheartening Rs 100 a kg in the city. In Delhi too, according to IANS, tomato, an important ingredient of the Indian food, costs Rs 70 per kg. Consumers are being forced to empty their pockets on something as indispensable as daily vegetables.

Prices of peas have also seen a steep rise in the last few days. The reason is, according to the IANS report is, the delay in the procurement of peas from Punjab has caused the rise in its prices. In Noida, peas cost Rs 120 per kg and in Delhi, Rs 200-250 per kg on the online grocery platforms.

Prices of other vegetables too are soaring. In a local market in Noida, Ladyfinger costs Rs 100 per kg, bitter gourd Rs 80 per kg and Broccoli costs a mind-boggling Rs 300 per kg .

Making things worse, the prices are expected to soar in the coming few days, according to an IANS report.

A latest report in The Hindu quoted the traders of Kerala saying that the reason for the recent price rise is the incessant rainfall in the southern states and the resultant crop damage. States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been facing heavy rainfall for the past few days, cutting them off from the rest of the country.

Media reports have emerged from various parts of the country suggesting the same pressure being felt by consumers owing to rise in vegetable prices.

Reasons For Price Rise In Vegetables

Here are the reasons for the rice rise according to various media reports:

Rainfall in South India has caused supply side disruption, according to The Hindu. Rain does not only impact the harvesting but also the transportation.

In Madhya Pradesh, according to ET, fuel prices must be blamed for this spike. Transportation costs have risen leading to a rise in vegetable prices.

According to HT, Karnataka received 271 per cent more rainfall in November. It led to poor output. As a result, there is a shortage in the supply of tomato in the country as Karnatka is one of the largest market of tomatoes in Asia.

Delay in procurement of peas in Punjab, according to IANS report.

Consumers Feel The Pain

Speaking to india.com, Kiran Kao, a homemaker living in Dwarka said, “The price rise has caused a big trouble for us. We have to sacrifice our needs because there is only one earning member in our household.”

The respite, however, is nowhere to be seen.