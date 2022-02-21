New Delhi: Indian women freelancers have seen a substantial gain in their income in 2022 as compared to 2020. According to a latest report by Economic Times (ET), Payoneer has released the ‘Freelancer Income Report 2022’ stating the same. The report states that the income of women freelancers in the country has gone up by 42 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2020.Also Read - Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh; Apply For 34 Posts at itat.gov.in

The hourly average earnings were $14 per hour in 2020 and this has increased to $22 per hour in 2022, the report said. It also added that companies want to hire more and more gig workers in order to avail the services of people with diverse backgrounds and skillsets.

Also, the latest payment of $22 per hour has put Indian women freelancers at par with the global competitors in terms of income. The report added that the combined average of men and women now stands at $26 per hour. This was $21 in 2020.

Gender Gap Improved

The report also stated that the gender gap in terms of pay for freelance work has improved in recent years. Now women have $22 per hour as compared to $27 per hour of males. Women earn 81 per cent of what their male counterparts earn. This gap was 77 per cent before 2020, the report added.

Surprisingly, in the USA, the gender gap is much more at 71 per cent. India has more pay than the global average. This shows the wider acceptability of the work of Indian freelancers across the globe.

Young Freelancers Leading

The report also stated that the freelance industry in India is dominated by people in the age group of 18-34 years. The majority of these get the work via online platforms and only a mere 7 per cent get work via offline channels like referrals.