Home

Business

Big update for salaried employees, Modi government brings THIS major rule on HRA claims, new declaration must from...

Big update for salaried employees, Modi government brings THIS major rule on HRA claims, new declaration must from…

Chartered Accountants will now be required to independently verify foreign tax deduction certificates, proof of payment, correct exchange rate conversion, and eligibility under tax treaties.

New Income Tax Act 2026

New Delhi: The Modi government has reportedly made it clear that to claim House Rent Allowance (HRA), taxpayers will now have to disclose their relationship, if any, with the landlord. Therefore, claiming HRA in the new income tax form will no longer be as easy as before. It is important to note that under the draft rules and forms issued under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, this major change has been proposed.

The new law will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The Centre has released the draft rules and forms for stakeholders. Based on these, the final rules and forms will be notified next month. The most significant change has been proposed in the new Form 124.

Notably, according to this new rule, if an employee claims HRA (HRA claim rules 2026), they will have to declare whether they have any family or other relationship with the landlord to whom they are paying rent.

ALSO READ: TARIFFS will replace INCOME TAX, SC ruling ‘UNFORTUNATE’: Donald Trump in State of the Union speech

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Disclosure of Relationship with Landlord Made Mandatory

At present, employees provide details of their estimated rent to their employer. However, it is not mandatory to disclose any relationship with the landlord (landlord relationship disclosure HRA). Now, the Centre has decided to close this loophole. Tax experts believe this move will help curb fake or inflated rent claims.

The government has also tightened rules regarding claims for foreign income tax credit. In the proposed Form 44, the role and responsibility of the auditor have been made more stringent. Chartered Accountants will now be required to independently verify foreign tax deduction certificates, proof of payment, correct exchange rate conversion, and eligibility under tax treaties.

PAN Application Process Tightened for Companies

The PAN application process for companies has also been made stricter.

During the time of application, it will now be mandatory to declare that the company does not already have a PAN.

If a PAN already exists in the name of a branch, project office, or an older entity, internal verification will be required to avoid duplication.

Changes in New Income Tax Audit Form 26

Significant changes have also been introduced in the new Income Tax Audit Form 26. If the statutory auditor’s report contains any adverse remarks, disclaimers, or qualifications, their impact on income, loss, or book profit must now be clearly specified.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.