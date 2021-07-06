New Delhi: Income Tax Alert – The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted further relaxation in e-filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB. The decision has been taken in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of the forms online on official portal of Income Tax. Date for submission of forms in manual format to the authorized dealers is extended to July 15, 2021, according to details provided by Income Tax India. Also Read - 'Rhea Chakraborty is Still Under Trauma', Says Chehre Director Rumi Jaffrey

“CBDT grants further relaxation in electronic filing of forms 15CA & 15CB in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of the forms online on http://incometax.gov.in. Date for submission of forms in manual format to the authorised dealers is extended to 15th July, 2021,” Income Tax India tweeted. According to the Income Tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to authorized dealer for any foreign remittance, CBDT said in a statement date July 5, 2021. Earlier it was decided by CBDT that taxpayers could submit Forms 15CA/15CB in manual format to the authorized dealer till June 30, 2021. The date has now been extended till the July 15, 2021. CBDT has advised authorized dealers to accept such forms till July 15, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. CBDT has said that a facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number.

