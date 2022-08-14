New Delhi: The finance ministry is planning to soon review the exemption-free new tax regime with a view to making it more attractive for individual income taxpayers, reported news agency PTI quoting sources. Eventually, the government aims to establish a system where there are no exemptions and the complex old tax regime with exemptions and deductions is terminated, sources said.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Check Price Of Yellow Metal On August 14 In Your City Here

The Union Budget 2020-21 introduced a new tax regime. Taxpayers were given the option to choose between the old regime with various deductions and exemptions and the new tax regime that offered lower tax rates without exemptions and deductions. The intention behind the move was to provide significant relief to the individual taxpayers and to simplify the income-tax law. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: India Reports 14,092 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Caseload At 1,16,861

Asked about the experience of the new tax regime, sources said, there are clear signs that people who have finished their home and education loans are willing to shift to the new tax regime as they have no exemptions to claim. Sources further said that lowering of taxes in the new tax regime would make it more attractive. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Maharashtra Reports 2,040 Fresh Covid Infections, Active Cases Stand at 11,847

Here are 5 more points to know for this big story on tax regime: