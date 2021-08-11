New Delhi: Income Taxpayers have an important update from the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department has created a number of e-mail ids for taxpayers to register grievances. The grievances can be lodged in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme.Also Read - Major Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur: Over 40 Feared Buried Under Debris; Army, NDRF Called in for Rescue Operations

The move was aimed to improve taxpayer services in alignment with the Taxpayers' Charter, the Income Tax Department stated.

Income Tax Grievance Redressal Status, Income Tax Grievance Email id

“In a move aimed to further improve taxpayer services in alignment with the Taxpayers’ Charter, the Income Tax Department creates dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme,” Income Tax Department tweeted.

Income Tax Department stated that three e-mail ids have been created.

Grievances can be furnished registered at these e-mail ids.

For Faceless assessments, income taxpayers must send e-mail at samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in

For Faceless penalty, income taxpayers can send e-mail at samadhan.faceless.penalty@incometax.gov.in

For Faceless Appeals, income taxpayers need to send e-mail at samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in

