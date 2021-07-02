New Delhi: Income Tax Department has introduced a unique “Faceless Assessment Scheme” to to ease compliance for taxpayers. The Income Tax Department has also introduced the “Faceless

Income Tax Faceless Assessment Scheme

Building the future with technology! Income Tax Department introduced the Faceless Assessment Scheme, the Income Tax Department said. Faceless Assessment Scheme is a team based assessment with dynamic jurisdiction to ease compliance for taxpayers, as per the Income Tax Department. Notices can be responded to digitally, from anywhere, anytime, the I-T Department said. Ease of Tax Compliance – Making Income Tax assessment smoother, faster and hassle-free, Income Tax Department said. Anyone whose case is selected for scrutiny will be able to file all the documents online. Allocation of case to be done by NaFAC to ReFAC through automated allocated system.

Income Tax Faceless Appeals Scheme

“DigitalIndia facilitating infinite possibilities in service delivery through technology! The Income Tax Department also leveraged technology effectively & introduced the Faceless Appeals

As part of its ease of Tax Compliance, Income Tax India is committed to technology and growth. Benefits of faceless appeals are – faceless, paperless, contact less, Income Tax Department

Prefilled ITRs

Through pre-filled data in the ITRs, captured digitally, the Income Tax Department endeavours to simplify the process of filing of your Income Tax Returns making Ease Of Tax Compliance a

reality, Income Tax Department said.

Prefilled ITRs are available for some categories. A step closer towards making filing easier for taxpayers with pre-populated personal details, according to Income Tax Department.