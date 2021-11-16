New Delhi: Income Tax payers can now check the new Annual Information Statement (AIS). AIS enables a taxpayer to see and verify taxpayer info available with Income Tax Department, provide feedback in case of discrepancies, view or update the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) used for pre-filling of ITR.Also Read - Income Tax Return: ITR Refund Worth Rs 36,000 Crore Issued. How To Check Status

The new AIS provides the taxpayers with a comprehensive view of the information available with the Income Tax Department through different sources about you, I-T Department said. Also Read - How New Annual Information Statement (AIS) Will Help Taxpayers in Filing ITR | Explained

Taxpayers’ can access your AIS through the e-filing portal incometax.gov.in provided in the services tab! “Click on link ‘AIS’ under ‘Services’ tab on http://incometax.gov.in to access,” Income Tax India tweeted. Also Read - Income Tax Return: SBI Free ITR Filing Last Date Nears. Details Here

AIS also provides ease of access. It can be accessed on the e-filing portal and downloaded easily in downloadable formats of PDF, CSV and JSON (machine-readable format), Income Tax India tweeted.

Taxpayers can give feedback on the information displayed on your AIS. The feedback can be given on accuracy of the information displayed, modify information value displayed, and option for customized feedback based on an information category, Income Tax India stated.