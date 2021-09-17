New Delhi: Income Tax department has an important update for all job seekers across the country. If anyone has received any job offer letter from doubtful source must check with official websites. A fraudulent website posing to be from the Income Tax Department ran an employment advertisement, the tax department said today.Also Read - IPL 2021: We're in a Good Position Right Now, Rajasthan Royals' Tabraiz Shamsi Ahead of UAE Leg

“An employment advertisement from a fraudulent website posing to be from the Income Tax Department can pull you into a job scam,” Income Tax India tweeted.

“If you receive any employment offer letters that seem to be from a doubtful source, always cross check with official sources/websites,” Income Tax India stated.

Income Tax Department has also asked everyone to beware of fraudulent recruitment notices.

Please note that Staff Selection Commission facilitates the recruitment process for Income Tax Department. For secure notification or results, visit the SSC website -https://ssc.nic.in/ , Income Tax department stated.

Get the information about the regional allocation of selected candidates at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ , Income Tax Department stated.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently issued refunds of over Rs 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021 to September 6, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases.

The CBDT had also extended the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and Audit Reports for the Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of ITRs etc.