New Delhi: The last date of filing of income tax return has already passed and now people have started getting mails and SMS for ‘e-verification’ from suspicious e-mail IDs and phone numbers.

The messages ask people to click on a dubious link claiming that the e-verification of the income tax return is necessary.

“Important Alert! Dear xxxx yyyy, the Incometax_Department requires you to click the link below to submit a formal request for the payment of your unclaimed and overdue tax-refund of xxxx INR.” a filer got the message which was followed by a dubious link.

The Income Tax Department has flashed an alert message on its website saying that the Income Tax Department never asks PIN, OTP, Password or similar access information for credit/debit cards, banks or other financial account-related information through e-mail, SMS or phone calls.

“Taxpayers are cautioned not to respond to such e-mails, SMS or phone calls and not to share personal or financial information,” the alert read.

The IT Department has asked people to check the domain name carefully.

“Fake emails will have misspelt or incorrect sounding variants of Income Tax Department web sites and will have incorrect email header,” it further said.

“In case if you have received such phishing / suspicious mail – do not open any attachments as it may contain malicious code. Do not click any links. Even if you have clicked on links inadvertently, then do not enter personal or financial information such as bank account, credit/debit/ATM card, income tax details, etc,” it added.

Click here to know the list of official e-mail and SMS campaigns sent by the e-filing unit of the Income-tax department.