New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Saturday announced an extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20, with the deadline being extended to November 30. Also Read - Income Tax Returns Forms Issued, Last Date to File ITR November 30 | Check New Rules

With reference to the ongoing coronavirus pademic, of which India has reported nearly 6.5 lakh cases thus far, the Income Tax Department tweeted, “Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better”. Also Read - From MSMEs to Income Tax Returns: Nirmala Sitharaman's Briefing on Rs 20 Lakh cr Package | Highlights

Today’s announcement, notably, comes two days after the department, on Thursday, extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31. This will enable the taxpayers to make investments for claiming deductions under the Income Tax Act for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31.

The extension will come as a relief for taxpayers also because the government had earlier extended the deadline for receiving Form-16 from June 15 to June 30. Taxpayers will now have significant time post the lockdown to compile their data required for preparing the ITR.