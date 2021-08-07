New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) department on Saturday launched three official email addresses for taxpayers to register grievances under the faceless or e-assessment scheme. The department posted a message on its official Twitter handle saying: “In a move aimed to further improve taxpayer services in alignment with the Taxpayers’ Charter, the Income Tax Department creates dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme.” It said grievances can be furnished under three separate email IDs created for the purpose.Also Read - Did You Know Street Vendors, Chat Owners Are Turning Out to be Secret Millionaires? Biggest GST Probe Revelation

The three email IDs issued by I-T dept are:

"For faceless assessments: samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in; For faceless penalty: samadhan.faceless.penalty@incometax.gov.in; For faceless appeals: samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in," the department said.

Grievances can be furnished as under:

For Faceless assessments: samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in;

For Faceless penalty: samadhan.faceless.penalty@incometax.gov.in;

For Faceless Appeals: samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in. (2/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 7, 2021

Under the faceless assessment system, a taxpayer or an assessee is not required to visit an I-T department office or meet a department official for income tax-related businesses. A central electronic-based system picks up tax returns for scrutiny based on risk parameters and mismatches, and then allots them randomly to a team of IT officers in any city. The scrutiny by these officers are stated to be reviewed by officers at another randomly selected location. The scheme was launched by the Union government in 2019.

