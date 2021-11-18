New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of more than Rs 1,19,093 crore to over 1.02 crore taxpayers. These refunds are for the tenure from April 1, 2021 to November 15, 2021, Income Tax Department tweeted. Of the total, refunds of Rs 38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 81,059 crore have been issued in 1,80,407 cases, Income Tax Department said.Also Read - Income Tax Alert: Taxpayers Can Check This Important Document Before ITR Filing

This includes 67.99 lakh refunds of assessment year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 13,140.94 crore, Income Tax India tweeted. Also Read - Visiting International Trade Fair 2021? You Can Now Avail Income Tax Benefits

Income Tax refunds are being sent in two modes – RTGS / NECS and Paper Cheque. Taxpayers can also view status of refund 10 days after their refund has been sent by the Assessing Officer to the Refund Banker. Also Read - Income Tax Return: ITR Refund Worth Rs 36,000 Crore Issued. How To Check Status

Status of ‘paid’ refund, being paid other than through ‘Refund Banker’, can also be viewed at www.tin-nsdl.com by entering the ‘PAN’ and ‘Assessment Year’.

You need to go to https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html . Once you visit the page, you must enter details such as Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Assessment Year.

‘Refund paid’ status is also being reflected in the ‘Tax Credit Statements’ in Form 26AS.