Home

Business

Income Tax Draft Rules 2026 brings Good news: Check proposed hike in HRA, Transport, Education and Hostel Allowances; taxpayers of Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bengaluru will now get...

Income Tax Draft Rules 2026 brings Good news: Check proposed hike in HRA, Transport, Education and Hostel Allowances; taxpayers of Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bengaluru will now get…

The Income Tax Draft Rules 2026 has proposed hikes in transport allowance, children’s education allowance, hostel allowance, disability transport allowance and underground allowance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Income Tax Draft Rules, 2026 update: In a matter of good news for income tax payers, the income tax department has proposed revisions to multiple monetary allowances under the Income Tax Draft Rules, 2026. In the recent update, the central government has shared new Income Tax Draft Rules, 2026 to increase tax exemptions on different employee allowances. In this scenario, it can be noted that many of these limits have not changed for decades and some of the changes are expected this year. Here are all the details you need to know about the new Income Tax Draft Rules, 2026.

What are the HRA benefits expected under Income Tax Draft Rules?

One major change which can be expected under the new Income Tax Draft Rules, 2026 is in House Rent Allowance (HRA). In the HRA change, it is expected that cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bengaluru may now be treated as metro cities, along with Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, thereby meaning that employees in these cities can claim HRA exemption on 50% of salary instead of 40%, giving them higher tax benefits.

Also read: Union Budget 2026: Check updates in income tax rates, slabs as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Annual Financial Statement

What can be expected in transport allowance, children’s education allowance?

As per a report by News 18, the draft also raises exemption limits for transport allowance, children’s education allowance, hostel allowance, disability transport allowance and underground allowance. For example, education allowance may increase from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000 per child per month and hostel allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 9,000. Overall, the changes in the new Income Tax Draft Rules, 2026 are meant to provide better financial support to employees.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Centre seeks inputs on proposed income-tax rules and forms

In an update from February first week, reports covered that the government is seeking inputs from various stakeholders on the rules and forms in the Income-tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

In order to encourage wider stakeholder participation before the final notification of the Income Tax Rules and Forms, the proposed Income Tax Rules and Forms have been uploaded on the official website, the Finance Ministry said in its recent statement as per a report by IANS.

“The corresponding Income-tax Rules and related Forms have been prepared after broad-based consultation to align with the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025. Stakeholders are encouraged to study the same and make suggestions, which will be compiled and considered for review before final notification,” said CBDT in its notification.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.