Income Tax Draft Rules 2026: PAN limits raised for cash deposits, withdrawals and property deals – What it means for you

The Income Tax Draft Rules 2026 propose higher PAN thresholds, revised cash deposit and withdrawal limits and simplified compliance norms, aiming to ease taxpayer burden while enhancing financial transparency.

Income Tax Draft Rules 2026

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently released the much-awaited Draft Income Tax Rules, 2026 (“Draft Rules”) which will replace the Income-tax Rules, 1962. The government has shared the new draft rules for the proposed Income Tax Act, 2025. People can share their feedback or opinions on these rules until January 10, 2026. These rules will likely start being used on April 1 2026.

Key changes proposed by the Draft Rules are discussed below:

Revision of PAN Quoting Norms

New Threshold Limit for PAN Quotation in Cash Transactions

Under the Draft Rules PAN will now have to be quoted where aggregate cash deposits or withdrawals from one or more bank accounts in a financial year exceed ₹10 lakh. Currently, cash deposits exceeding ₹50,000 in a day require quoting of PAN.

Threshold Limit for Quoting PAN in Vehicle Purchases

The buyer of a motor vehicle will now need to quote their PAN if the cost of the vehicle exceeds ₹5 lakh.

Amount Threshold for quoting PAN on Restaurant/Hotel Bills

According to the Draft Rules, persons responsible for paying bills by way of hotel/ restaurant expenses will now have to quote the PAN of the payer where such payment exceeds ₹1 lakh. This is higher than the current limit of ₹50,000. The Draft Rules also specify that the payment service provider will have to collect the PAN in cases where the payer is availing services like concerts, exhibitions, or sport events.

Threshold for quoting PAN on Sale of Immovable Property

Sale of property will now require PAN to be quoted where consideration exceeds ₹20 lakh (Currently ₹10 lakh). This exemption may apply to smaller property transactions in locations other than metropolitan cities.

Filing PAN on Commencement of Insurance Relationships

Existing norms required insurance companies to obtain the PAN of persons where premiums exceed ₹5 lakh during the previous year. However, the new Draft Rules state that any person entering into a relationship with an insurer by way of opening any account will now need to quote their PAN.

Conclusion

The Draft Rules are expected to be finalized by CBDT by the first week of March, 2026. The final rules will assist in giving effect to various provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025 which aims to overhaul India’s indirect tax regime.

