New Delhi: The last date for e-filing for Income Tax payments deduction for NRIs and non-residents has been extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The last date will be now

June 30. The CBDT has cited issues faced by the Income Tax payers on the new Income Tax portal – http://incometax.gov.in .

“CBDT grants relaxation in electronic filing of forms 15CA and 15CB in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of forms online on the new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in.

"CBDT grants relaxation in electronic filing of forms 15CA and 15CB in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of forms online on the new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in.

The forms can be submitted in manual format to the authorized dealers till 30th June, 2021," CBDT said in a statement.

“As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate

in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance," CBDT said in the statement.

“In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in. It has been decided that taxpayers can submit the

aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till Jun 30, 2021. Authorized dealers are advised to accept such Forms till June 30, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances.

A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number,” CBDT said in the

statement.

What Is Income Tax Form 15CA/15CB?

Form 15CA/15CB is required to be submitted for making payments outside India.