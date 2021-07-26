New Delhi: Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing last date has been extended from July 31, 2021 to to September 30, 2021. The central government had announced that the deadline for filing ITR for Financial Year 2020-21 was extended due to prevalent Covid pandemic situation.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Bhavani Devi's Dream Ends, Sumit Nagal in Action Shortly

However, one must remember that The Certificate of Tax Deducted at Source in Form Number 16, required to be furnished to the employee on or before July 31, 2021.

The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No. 64C for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before July 31, 2021.

The Quarterly Statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on June 30, 2021, required to be furnished on or before July 31, 2021.

The Equalization Levy Statement in Form No. 1 for the Financial Year 2020-21, which is required to be filed on or before July 31, 2021.

The Annual Statement is required to be furnished under sub-section (5) of section 9A of the Act by the eligible investment fund in Form No. 3CEK for the Financial Year 2020-21, which is required to be filed on or before July 31, 2021.

If you want to file ITR, you need to visit e-filing of ITR Income Tax Department's official website – https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/tax-services/file-income-tax-return.aspx .