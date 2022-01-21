Income Tax: Under the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers are given a tax exemption for the value of travel given to them by their employers. The government came up with the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme as a replacement for the travel and leave concessions in 2020. According to a report in The Economic Times, experts have recommended extending this scheme till March 31, 2023, under the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23. The scheme is also applicable for health insurance and life insurance plans.Also Read - How To Save Income Tax Without Using Section 80C? 10 Tips Here

Under LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, employees can claim refunds of leave and travel while filing the income tax return. Under leave encashment, the employees are entitled to get an amount as an award for the number of leaves they did not take in the year. Under the travel concession, the government and employer award the family of the employee with travel expenses, domestically.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the employees could not travel due to restrictions and claim tax exemption. So, the experts are demanding an extension to the scheme. The tax benefits can also get benefits on the purchase of goods and services like Vehicles, household appliances, mobile bills etc.

What is LTC Cash Voucher Scheme?