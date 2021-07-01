New Delhi: A number of Income Tax-related benefits and relief measures have been announced by the Central government in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Taxpayeres must know these announcements made by the Ministry of Finance. Here is a full list of Income Tax-related benefits announced by the central government. Also Read - Man Receives Call From Civic Body to Collect His Death Certificate
- “In a measure aimed to grant relief, Central Govt announces income-tax exemption to the amount received by a taxpayer for medical treatment for Covid-19, from employer or from any other person & on Ex-gratia amounts recd from employer or from other persons, on death due to Covid,” Income Tax India tweeted.
- Income Tax exemption is provided to ex-gratia payment received by family members of a person from the employer of such person person or from any other person on the death of the person on the account of Covid-19 during FY 2019-20 and subsequent years, according to details provided by Income Tax India.
- Time to invest in residential house for tax deduction further extended for more than three months. Investment required to be made on or after April 1 can be made up to September 30, the Ministry of Finance stated.
- Vivad se Whishwas payment without interest extended by two months from June 30 to August 31, according to the Ministry of Finance.
- PAN-Aadhaar linking extended for three months from June 30 to September 30, the Ministry of Finance said.
- Time for making assessment and pass penalty orders extended by three months from June 30 to September 30, according to the Ministry of Finance.
- Time limit for filing TDS statements has been extended from June 30 to July 15.
- Issuing tax deduction certificate has been extended from July 15 to July 31.
- Submission of registration of trusts and institutions, and submitting form for equalisation levy have been extended from June 30 to August 31, and June 30 to July 31 respectively.
- Filing foreign remittance statement has been extended from July 15 to July 31.
- Uploading of form of no TDS claims cases has been extended from July 15 to August 31.
- Submitting objection to dispute resolution panel – From June 1 on wards to August 31.
- Submitting option to withdraw cases from settlement commission from June 27 to July 31, the Ministry of Finance said.