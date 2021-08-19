New Delhi: The central government has amended the Income Tax Rules. The new amendment allows resolution professionals appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to verify the tax returns of companies undergoing bankruptcy. The Ministry of Finance has made the amendments, as per IANS report.Also Read - 'Taliban Not Terrorists, They Are Aggressive': Poet Munawwar Rana Defends Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan, Slammed on Twitter

Income Tax Act