New Delhi: Hours after the Centre announced that the authorities are not considering extending the last date for filing income tax returns, #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately started trending on Twitter with netizens demanding the immediate extension of the same.Also Read - ITR Filing: Deadline Nears, Centre Refuses to Extend Last Date For 1st Time in 3 Years. Key Points

Many took to Twitter and requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the due date. “Honourable FM @nsitharaman ji its not possible to file #ITR current due date 31 July. Please extend #ITRduedate up to 31 august,” a Twitterati wrote. Also Read - Maharashtra: Childhood Friends Lost Jobs in Lockdown, Started Meat Venture; Sold It For Rs 10 Crore in 2 Years

Here are some of the reactions

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately Filing IT returns within 31.07.2022 will be practically difficult. kindly extend the due date till 31.08.2022. It will take time to prepare & file ITR after considering AIS, TIS,26AS, and bank statements along with our IT portal’s variety of errors. — PRASHANTH M (@PrashanthMlv) July 25, 2022

Also Read - ITR Filing Last Date July 31: What Govt Said On Extending Income Tax Return Deadline

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately AIS TIS 26 AS GST TURNOVER itne sabko reconcile karne me time lagta hai maam please extend due dates @nsitharaman — Aman Mathur (@Amanissm) July 25, 2022

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately AIS TIS 26 AS GST TURNOVER itne sabko reconcile karne me time lagta hai maam please extend due dates @nsitharaman — Aman Mathur (@Amanissm) July 25, 2022

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately

Approx. only 4Cr. genuine taxpayer’s TAX run this country including the political parties freebies promise for votes in election. Atleast govt. must honour their honesty towards the country and #Extend_ITR_Filing_Dates

Jai Hind — @HJ (@IamtheHJ) July 25, 2022

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately

The due date for ITR filing 31.07 is not practical, request to extend the due date permanently to 31.08 #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately @nsitharamanoffc @IncomeTaxIndia — sriramamurty (@sriramamurtyb) July 25, 2022

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said over 2.3 crore income returns were filed by July 20 for fiscal 2021-22 and the numbers are picking up. Last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs (Income Tax Returns) were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

“People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 15 lakhs to 18 lakh returns. This will slightly go up to 25 lakh to 30 lakh returns,” he told PTI.

Typically, return filers wait till the last day to file returns.

“Last time 9-10 per cent filed on last day. Last time, we had over 50 lakh (filing returns on the last date). This time, I have told my people to be ready for 1 crore (returns being filed on the last day),” he said.