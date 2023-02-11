Home

How Will New Tax Regime Benefit Middle Class in Saving More Money? Here’s What FM Sitharaman Says

Income Tax Latest News: FM Sitharaman said the measures taken by the Cnetre was purely to reduce the tax burden on the middle class.

FM Sitharaman said it is not necessary to induce individuals to invest through government schemes but give them an opportunity to make a personal decision regarding investments.

Income Tax Latest Update: Days after the Union Budget 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the new tax regime will help the middle class and benefit them as it will leave more money in their hands.

Giving details, FM Sitharaman said it is not necessary to induce individuals to invest through government schemes but give them an opportunity to make a personal decision regarding investments.

As part of the new tax regime, which will be effective from the next fiscal, no tax would be imposed on income up to Rs 3 lakh. And, income between Rs 3-6 lakh would be taxed at 5 per cent; Rs 6-9 lakh at 10 per cent, Rs 9-12 lakh at 15 per cent, Rs 12-15 lakh at 20 per cent and income of Rs 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30 per cent, as per the latest announcements from the Budget 2023.

However, no tax would be imposed on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh. FM Sitharaman said this measure was purely to reduce the tax burden on the middle class and is aligned to the promise which was made a couple of years ago of simplifying direct taxation.

