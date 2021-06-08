New Delhi: Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding the newly launched Income Tax website, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said she hoped that Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani “will not let down” taxpayers. The website was launched at 8.45 pm on June 7. Also Read - All About Delta Variant, The Most Dangerous Form of COVID That Caused Second Wave in India

Twitter user Nimesh Dedhia on Tuesday tweeted claiming “Can not login to New Income Tax Site. Issue with site or issue at my end?”. She posted a screenshot of which reads “The Site can’t be

reached. eportal.incometax.gov.in took too long to respond". He tagged Income Tax India and FM Nirmala Sitharaman in the tweet.

Within an hour of the tweet, FM Sithaman replied on twitter, "The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45 hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority."

Income Tax India also retweeted FM Sitharaman’s tweet.

Check FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Tweet

The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021

The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department was launched on Monday with a host of new features for taxpayers. The new URL http://incometax.gov.in replaced the long-existing

http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, and it went live at 8:45 pm, the tax department said in a tweet.

While some users complained on social media that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal, others praised the new facilities. Users and taxpayers will be

able to use all the features smoothly very soon, a senior department officer said, as per a PTI report.

“We proudly present to our valued taxpayers, the new e-filing portal. Designed with your convenience in mind, the portal offers features to make your e-filing experience smoother, simpler and

smarter. You Come First, Always,” the department said in a message posted on Twitter.

It also thanked users for “being patient with us during our transition to the new e-filing portal”.

“The e-filing 2.0 went live at 8:45pm today and represents an important milestone in our constant endeavour to make the compliance experience more taxpayer friendly,” the tax department

said.