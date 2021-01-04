New Delhi: Income Tax officials on Monday reached the residence of businessman Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and started recording his statement in connection with a property case. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Leaves Trolls Dumbstruck, Shares Platinum Certificate Against Allegations of Income Tax Probe

"An I-T team is at Vadra's residence to record his statement in the Benami properties matter, including the Bikaner and Faridabad land scams", said sources.