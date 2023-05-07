Home

Business

Income Tax Payment Online: Complete List Of 24 Banks For e-Pay Tax Service

Income Tax Payment Online: Complete List Of 24 Banks For e-Pay Tax Service

Taxpayers can use the e-Pay tax facility for tax payment through Net Banking/Debit Card/Over the Counter/NEFT/RTGS and Payment Gateway of authorised bank

Income Tax Payment Online: Complete List Of 24 Banks For e-Pay Tax Service (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Recently, the Income Tax Department enabled the e-Pay tax service for RBL Bank with over-the-counter and net banking options. There are 24 banks including RBL that have been cleared by the tax department for tax payments at the e-Pay tax service available on the e-Filing portal.

Taxpayers can use the e-Pay tax facility for tax payment through Net Banking/Debit Card/Over the Counter/NEFT/RTGS and Payment Gateway of authorised banks. Users have to enter their PAN/TAN and mobile number for availing of the e-Pay Tax service.

You may like to read

The complete list of authorised banks for e-Pay Tax service has been given below:

Axis Bank Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India City Union Bank Federal Bank HDFC Bank ICICI Bank IDBI Bank Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank IndusInd Bank Jammu & Kashmir Bank Karur Vysya Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab & Sind Bank RBL Bank State Bank of India South Indian Bank UCO Bank Union Bank

How to Use e-Pay Tax Service

Users can use e-Pay Tax service on the e-filing portal to pay taxes without logging into the e-filing portal. Following are the steps that taxpayers need to follow:

Step 1: Open e-filing portal and click on e-Pay tax. Step 2: Fill the required details such as PAN/Tax, Mobile number and click on “Continue” Step 3: Complete OTP verification by entering the 6-digit OTP received on the mobile entered in step 3 and click on “Continue: Step 4: After the completion of OTP verification, you will see a success message with your PAN/TAN and masked name. Click on “Continue” again to proceed. Step 5: Click on “Proceed” on the tax payment category that applies to you on the e-Pay Tax page for new payment. Step 6: Select Assessment year, Minor head and other details and then click again on “Continue” Step 7: Add the breakup of the total amount of tax payment on the “Add Tax Breakup Details” page and click “Continue” Step 8: Select Payment Gateway Mode can click continue Step 9: Verify the details in the “Preview and Make Payment page” and click on “Pay Now” Step 10: Make the payment, after which you will receive a confirmation e-Mail and an SMS. You may also download the Challan Receipt for future reference. These details will also be available under the “Payment History” tab on the “e-Pay Tax” page after login.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.