New Delhi: The Income Tax Department (ITD) has implemented several measures for a hassle-free income tax refund filing and its subsequent status tracking for taxpayers. As a result, all those who have filed for ITR in the current fiscal year, will face a lesser number of challenges to follow up the processing.

In order to check your status of the ITR 2019, it is important to first understand who is eligible for it. All those people who have paid a higher amount of tax to the government in the previous financial year, are eligible to claim the refund amount.

In case a taxpayer is facing difficulties in tracking or receiving the ITR, they can check the status by following a few simple steps.

Here’s how to track your ITR status:

Step 1: Visit the ITD’s official website for ITR filing at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or click on the direct link here to track your tax return.

Step 2: Enter the PAN number, Assessment Year for which the refund has been filed, and the captcha code.

Step 3: Click on ‘View Returns/Forms’.

Step 4: Select the applicable ‘Income Tax Return’ option from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Click on your acknowledgement number.

Step 6: A pop-up will appear showing the timeline of ITR details.

Alternatively, the status can be tracked on the TIN NSDL website. The refund status will be available on the website after 10 days of refund being sent by SBI.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TIN NSDL, tin.tin.nsdl.com.

Step 2: Enter the required PAN card details.

Step 3: Select the AY for which you want to check the refund status.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code, click Submit.

Step 5: The ststatus of your refund will be displayed on your screen.