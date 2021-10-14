New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds worth over Rs 84,780 crore to around 59.51 lakh taxpayers, Income Tax India tweeted. The refunds are for the period between April 1, 2021 to October 11, 2021. Out of the total, Income tax refunds amount to Rs 22,214 crore and corporate tax refunds are worth Rs 62,567 crore, according to details provided by the Income Tax Department.Also Read - Income Tax Return: CBDT Issues ITR Refunds Of Over Rs 82,000 Crore; Direct Link To Check Status

Income Tax Refund – Latest Updates

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 84,781 crore to more than 59.51 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 11th October, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 22,214 crore have been issued in 57,83,032 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 62,567 crore have been issued in 1,67,718 cases,” Income Tax India tweeted.

This includes 29.23 lakh refunds of assessment year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 2,241.39 crore, as per details by Income Tax India.

Income Tax Refund Status Check Direct Link

To check Income Tax Refunds status, you need to visit – https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html

After landing on the page, you need to go to “Refund Tracking” section.

You need to enter details such as Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Assessment Year.

After entering the captcha, you can click on ‘Proceed’.

Income Tax Refunds are sent in following two modes – RTGS/ NECS and Paper Cheque.

RTGS or NECS enables credit of refund directly to the bank account. Taxpayer's Bank account number, MICR code or IFSC code of bank branch and correct communication address is mandatory.

Bank Account number and correct address are mandatory for paper cheque.