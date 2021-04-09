NEW DELHI: In a positive sign amidst Covid pandemic, India’s Net Direct Tax collections for the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 9.45 lakh crore marking a growth of almost 5 per cent during the recently concluded fiscal. Meanwhile, Advance Tax collections for fiscal 2020-21 has been calculated at Rs. 4.95 lakh crore. The Advance Tax collections also showed a growth of around 6.7 per cent even though the economy was hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Also Read - Government Extends Last Date For Linking Aadhaar with PAN from 31st March to June 30 | Details Here

The Direct Tax collections include Corporation Tax (CIT) of Rs. 4.57 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) and Security Transaction Tax (STT) of Rs. 4.88 lakh crore. Also Read - After Banning TikTok, India Freezes Bank Accounts of ByteDance For Alleged Tax Evasion: Report

Refunds of around Rs. 2.61 lakh crore have been issued in the financial year of 2020-21 as against refunds of Rs. 1.83 lakh crore issued in the fiscal year of 2019-20, marking an increase of approximately 42.1 per cent over the preceding Financial Year. Also Read - 6 Money Saving Options That Gives You Income Tax Benefits

The Gross collection of Direct Taxes, before adjusting for refunds, for the Fiscal 2020-21 stood at Rs. 12.06 lakh crore. This includes Corporation Tax(CIT) at Rs. 6.31 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs. 5.75 lakh crore; Advance Tax of Rs. 4.95 lakh crore; Tax Deducted at Source (including Central TDS) of Rs. 5.45 lakh crore; Self-Assessment Tax of Rs. 1.07 lakh crore; Regular Assessment Tax of Rs. 42,372 crore; Dividend Distribution Tax of Rs. 13,237 crore and Tax under other minor heads of Rs. 2,612 crore.

India’s Income Tax Collections, Refund, Direct Tax Collections, Advance Tax Collections – Top Points