New Delhi: Income Tax Refund Status Check is a important process to ascertain whether one has received the refund amount sent by Income Tax Department or not. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of more than Rs 47,000 crore to over 22 lakh taxpayers.
Income Tax Refund Status 2020-21 India
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 47,318 crore to more than 22.61 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 09th August, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 14,241 crore have been issued in 21,38,375 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 33,078 crore have been issued in 1,22,511 cases," Income Tax India tweeted.

Income Tax Refund Status 2020-21 Check Link
- Refunds are being sent in two modes – RTGS/NECS and Paper Cheque.
- Taxpayers can view status of refund 10 days after their refund has been sent by the Assessing Officer to the Refund Banker.
- Taxpayers need to go to https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html
- Go to Refund Tracking section. You need to enter a few details.
- You need to enter PAN details.
- You need to enter the Assessment Year and captcha code.
- Finally, you need to click on Proceed.