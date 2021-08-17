New Delhi: Income Tax Refund Status Check is a important process to ascertain whether one has received the refund amount sent by Income Tax Department or not. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of more than Rs 47,000 crore to over 22 lakh taxpayers.Also Read - Will Proactively Review Content That May Violate Policies Against Glorification Of Violence: Twitter On Afghan Crisis

Income Tax Refund Status 2020-21 India

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 47,318 crore to more than 22.61 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 09th August, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 14,241 crore have been issued in 21,38,375 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 33,078 crore have been issued in 1,22,511 cases," Income Tax India tweeted.

Income Tax Refund Status 2020-21 Check Link