New Delhi: Income Tax Refunds aggregating to Rs 75,111 crore have been issued in the current fiscal, according to details provided by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The gross direct tax collections for the financial year 2021-22 have registered a growth of 47 per cent.

Meanwhile, net direct tax collections for fiscal 2021-22 have grown at more than 74 per cent. Advance tax collections for the FY 2021-22 have shown at around 56 per cent, the CBDT said in a statement.

"Refunds amounting to Rs 75,111 crore have been issued in the FY 2021-22 so far," CBDT said in the statement.

A taxpayer can track the Income Tax refund. Refunds are being sent in following two ways – RTGS/NECS and paper cheque.

Taxpayers can view status of refund 10 days after their refund has been sent by the Assessing Officer to the Refund Banker.

To track Income Tax refund online, you need to visit – https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html .

You need to enter details such as PAN and Assessment Year and Captcha.

Earlier on September 22 Income Tax India tweeted, “CBDT issued refunds of over Rs 74,158 crore to more than 45.25 lakh taxpayers from 1st April,2021 to 20th September,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 18,873 crore have been issued in 43,68,741cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 55,285 crore have been issued in 1,55,920cases.”