Income Tax Return 2022-23: These Are The Exemptions and Deductions Senior Citizens Can Claim

New Delhi: Senior citizens in India get a slew of Income tax benefits. Indian citizens, who are 60 years and above, get income tax benefits available under payment of advance tax, standard deduction, deductions under medical insurance premiums, the deduction for interest earned from bank and post office, and more.

To recall, in the old tax regime, the exemption limit is ₹3 lakh for senior citizens and Rs 5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years and above). But in the new tax regime, there is no separate exemption limit for senior or super senior citizens. Both get ₹2.5 lakhs as a basic exemption like a normal taxpayer.

In the new tax regime, there is no separate exemption limit for senior or super-senior citizens.

According to Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, one can avail of tax benefits against the cost incurred to purchase health or critical illness insurance.

The maximum deduction allowed under this section is ₹25,000 for self, spouse, and dependent children.

However, if one or both parents are above 60 years of age or senior citizens, the maximum tax deduction allowed is Rs. 50,000.

Who is a Senior Citizen?

A resident Indian who is 60 years of age or older is considered a senior citizen. Only residents of the country can avail of these special benefits.

What is Section 80D?

Every individual or HUF can claim a deduction from their total income for medical insurance premiums paid in any given year under Section 80D. This deduction is also available for top-up health plans and critical illness plans.

The deduction benefit is available not only for a health insurance plan for self but also premium paid for the policy to cover a spouse, dependent children or parents.

“Senior citizens enjoy all the tax benefits available to non-senior taxpayers. Additionally, where senior citizens opt for the old regime, they can get a higher basic exemption limit, ₹3L for those between 60-80 and ₹5L for those above 80 years of age,” said Archit Gupta, Founder, and CEO, Clear to Mint.

“If senior citizen pays a premium for themselves and their family members including parents i.e. all above 60 years of age, they are eligible to claim up to ₹1 lakh Similarly, Section 80D also allows the policyholder to claim tax benefits for preventive health check-ups of ₹5,000 i.e. inclusive in this limit of ₹25,000 or ₹50,000,” said Siddharth Singhal, Business Head – Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com, Mint reported.

