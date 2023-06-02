Home

ITR Filing 2023: These Errors Taxpayers Must Avoid While Filing Income Tax Return

Some of the common mistakes committed by taxpayers can lead to unnecessary tax burdens, audit notices, and other issues. Some of them file ITR in the wrong way and don’t get their returns on time.

ITR Filing 2023: Taxpayers must check their Form 26AS while filing their ITR 2023 as it is a document that contains details of all the taxes.

ITR Filing 2023 Latest Update: As the deadline to file Income Tax Returns will end in just a few days on July 31, 2023, many taxpayers are busy filing their ITR these days. It is crucial to file ITR and pay your taxes on time to avoid penalties and legal consequences. Some of the common mistakes committed by taxpayers can lead to unnecessary tax burdens, audit notices, and other issues. Some of them file ITR in the wrong way and don’t get their returns on time. As the income tax is a complex law so rushing through the process can affect your ITR negatively. Here are some of the most common mistakes that are committed by individual taxpayers while filling out the ITR.

Never Miss Deadline:

The most common mistake that every taxpayer makes while filing their income tax returns is missing the deadline. This time, the deadline to file income tax returns is July 31, 2023. If taxpayers fail to file your returns by the deadline, you may be liable to pay a penalty.

Must Check Form 26AS:

All taxpayers must check their Form 26AS while filing their ITR 2023 as it is a document that contains details of all the taxes that have been deducted from your income during the financial year. Checking Form 26AS before filing your income tax returns is crucial to ensure that all the tax deductions have been correctly accounted for.

Include All Sources of Income:

Another big mistake most of taxpayers make during the filing of their ITR is not including all sources of income while filing income tax returns. All sources of income including salary, interest income, rental income, and capital gains, should be included in your tax returns.

Claim All Deductions:

Tax deduction is important to reduce your tax liability and many times taxpayers forget to claim deductions such as those for investments under Section 80C or medical expenses under Section 80D. You need to make sure to claim all the deductions that you are eligible for.

File Tax Forms Correctly:

Not filing your tax forms correctly will make it invalid and can lead to errors and penalties. Hance, it is crucial to make sure use the correct form based on your source of income, and double-check all the details before submitting the form.

