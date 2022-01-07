New Delhi: The last date to file the revised income tax return (ITR) is March 31, 2022. Often, we commit small mistakes while filing our ITRs. These mistakes, even if small, may affect the tax deductions in a big way. Therefore, the I-T department has a provision to allow the taxpayers to correct their errors and file a revised ITR. Section 139(5) of the Income-Yax Act, 1961 has the provision for the same.Also Read - New Wage Code: Salary Slips To Change From FY 2022-23. Know New Salary Structure, Taxable Income And Other Details Here
Step-By-Step Guide To File Revised ITR
- Visit the official website, https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx
- Log In using user ID (PAN number) and Captcha.
- Click on the ‘e-Filing’ menu and select ‘Income Tax Return’.
- Now, on the next page, select the Assessment Year, ITR Form number and select ‘Revised’ under ‘Filing Type’.
- Click on ‘Prepare and Submit Online’
- Now under the ‘General Information’ tab, choose ‘return filing section’
- Under that menu, click on ‘revised return’ and under the ‘return filing’ menu, click on ‘revised’.
- Enter the acknowledgement number and Date of Filing (Original).
- Fill in the details and click on ‘Submit’.
- Now, you can e-verify the returns and proceed.