New Delhi: Income Tax Department has an important update for taxpayers. You need to pay your second installment of advance tax by September 15, 2021 which is Wednesday. "Education is the bedrock of growth of our nation. Your taxes make education accessible for all! Do remember to pay your second installment of Advance Tax by 15th September, 2021," Income Tax India tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) has issued tax refunds of more than Rs 70,120 crore to over 26.09 lakh taxpayers.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 6th September, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases," Income Tax India tweeted.

