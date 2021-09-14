New Delhi: Income Tax Department has an important update for taxpayers. You need to pay your second installment of advance tax by September 15, 2021 which is Wednesday. “Education is the bedrock of growth of our nation. Your taxes make education accessible for all! Do remember to pay your second installment of Advance Tax by 15th September, 2021,” Income Tax India tweeted on Monday.Also Read - Shakib al Hasan Picks His All-Time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Feature; No AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle
Meanwhile, Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) has issued tax refunds of more than Rs 70,120 crore to over 26.09 lakh taxpayers. Also Read - Mob Beats up Mumbai Civic Worker After he Tries to Collect 'No-Mask' Fine
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 6th September, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases,” Income Tax India tweeted. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Roasts Saif Ali Khan’s Fashion Style: Yeh Jaundice Wale Chashme Kaha Se Milte Hain
Income Tax Return ITR Filing Last Date 2021
- A few days back, CBDT had further extended the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and Audit Reports for the Assessment Year (AY) of 2021-22 in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of ITRs.
- The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for AY 2021-22 (individuals and non-audit cases) has been extended till December 31, 2021.
- The last date of furnishing of return of income for the AY 2021-22 (Companies and Audit cases, excluding TP cases) is February 15, 2022.
- The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22 (TP Cases) is till February 28, 2022.
- The last date of furnishing of Report of Audit for the previous year 2020-21 is till January 15, 2022.
- The due date of furnishing report from an accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction for the previous Year 2020-21 has been extended till January 31, 2022.
- The due date of furnishing of belated/revised Return of Income for the AY 2021-22 is on March 31, 2022.