Income Tax Return Latest News: The income tax department has asserted that it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14. Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued.

In a tweet, the I-T department said, "Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issues refunds of over Rs 1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to December 14, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases," the department said in a tweet.

Earlier, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the CBDT, ane administrative authority for the tax department had extended the last date for filing ITR for FY 2019-20 to December 31. Normally, the taxpayers are supposed to file ITR by July 31.