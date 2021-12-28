Income Tax Return Filing Latest News: With just 3 days left for the deadline to end for the filing of Income Tax Return (ITR), many taxpayers took to the new I-T portal to file their ITR, however, they failed to do so due to massive technical glitches. Disappointed over the matter, scores of taxpayers took to Twitter to complain about the technical problems with the ITR portal. It must be noted that the due date for filing the ITR for AY21-22 is December 31. Previously, the Centre had extended the ITR filing deadline will December 31 from July 31.Also Read - Kanpur Perfume Industrialist Piyush Jain Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody After Rs 284 Crore Cash Found in Raids

Tired of facing massive technical glitches, taxpayers demanded further extension of the ITR filing deadline as they complained that the tax filing portal was hanging repeatedly while filing ITR. Also Read - Income Tax Return 2021: 5 Cash Transactions That May Land You In Trouble. Know Here

“Is 31st December an extended due date for Software Developer or Taxpayer as Taxpayer has got much lesser time than the one prescribed. Therefore the message should be ’31st December is the extended due date for Developer but not Taxpayer’,” a taxpayer wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Income Tax Return Filing To Linking Aadhaar With UAN: These 4 Financial Tasks Should Be Completed Before Dec 31 | Full List Here

As many started expressing resentment over the matter on Twitter, #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately started trending on Twitter India for the last two days as many users urged the government to extend the due date by a few days.

“Thank you @Infosys and @IncomeTaxIndia for such a wonderful portal, new errors and new glitches every day,” a Twitter user said.

Here’s what the taxpayers said on Twitter:

In the meantime, the Income Tax Department released a statement saying a total of 4,67,45,249 ITRs were filed up to December 27.

“Sharing the statistics of Income Tax Returns filed till 27.12.2021. A total of 4,67,45,249 #ITRs have been filed upto 27.12.2021 including 15,49,831 #ITRs filed on the day itself. For any assistance, pl connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in We will be glad to assist,” a tweet from the official handle of the Income Tax Department read.

It must be noted that the taxpayers who have missed the due date can still file their ITR by the last date or the final deadline.

Meanwhile, various media reports claimed that the Centre is planning to extend the deadline for filing Income Tax returns beyond December 31, 2021, due to the complaints regarding the new I-T portal.

The I-T department had on December 26 informed that over 4.43 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the 2020-21 fiscal have been filed, including over 11.68 lakh returns filed on December 25.