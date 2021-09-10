New Delhi: Income Tax Return (ITR) filing due date has been extended. Taking cognizance of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday announced extension of the deadline for ITR filing and submitting various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Great Relief For Taxpayers As CBDT Extends Due Date For Filing ITR Till Dec 31
“On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961(the “Act”), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22,” Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Also Read - Income Tax Return Last Date: Finance Ministry Gives This Update On ITR Filing New Portal
Income Tax Return Filing Due Date, Deadline, ITR Filing Last Date
Also Read - Big Relief For Taxpayers! CBDT Allows Another Opportunity to File Application For Tax Settlement. Details Here
- The due date of furnishing the Income Tax Return for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was September 30, 2021, has been further extended to December 31, 2021.
- The last date of submitting the report of Audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which was October 31, 2021, has now been extended to January 15, 2022.
- The last date of submitting report from an accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction under section 92E of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which was November 30, 2021, has been extended to January 31, 2022.
- The last date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was November 30, 2021, has also been extended to February 15, 2022.
- The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st December, 2021, has been further extended to February 28, 2022, Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
- The last date of filing belated/revised Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was January 31, 2022, has been further extended to March 31, 2022.