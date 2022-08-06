Income Tax Return e-Verification Latest Update: Till July 31, 2022, over 5.82 crore people have filed their income tax returns or ITRs and only 4 crore of them have been verified. It means over 1.8 crore people have not verified their ITR filings till July 31. The taxpayers must know that verifying income tax returns are important as unverified ITRs are treated as invalid by the income tax department. Once the ITRs are verified, the income tax department starts processing them and then sends the income tax intimation and issues refunds if applicable.Also Read - Failed to File ITR Before Deadline? Here's How Much Fine Taxpayers Need to Pay Now

"You need to verify your Income Tax Returns to complete the return filing process. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid. e-Verification is the most convenient and instant way to verify your ITR," the income tax department recently said on the e-filing website.

As per data, over 5.83 crore income tax returns have been filed, and out of which 4.02 crore returns were verified till July 31, which was the last date to file ITR.

Last date for ITR e-verification

As the deadline to file ITR is complete, taxpayers now need to electronically verify or e-verify their income tax returns (ITR) within 30 days of filing the return of income. Earlier the time limit was 120 days for e-verification. However, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it has reduced the time limit for verification of income tax to 30 days from the date of transmitting or uploading the data of return of income electronically. This new rule has come into effect from August 1, 2022.

Here’s how to e-verify ITR through Aadhaar-based OTP

If you have not e-verified ITR, you need to do so within a month of filing the returns. You need to e-verify ITR by August 31 to get it processed.

The taxpayers must know that there are many ways to e-verify your ITR which include Aadhaar-based OTP, bank and demat account, net banking, ATM or digital signature certificate.

However, Aadhaar-based OTP is one of the easiest methods to e-verify ITR. In this process, your mobile number must be linked to Aadhaar.