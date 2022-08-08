ITR Verification: The deadline to file income tax returns (ITRs) for financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23 has already passed on July 31, as the Union government did not extend the due date this year. The taxpayers who missed the deadline can still file their returns till December 31 by paying late fees along with fine. Meanwhile, the citizen who have submitted their ITRs on time should verify their returns, or else these will not be processed. Tax returns should be verified within a month of being filed.Also Read - Income Tax Return e-Verification: Here’s How to e-Verify ITR Using Aadhaar-Based OTP. Details Here

According to Income Tax department, nearly 5.83 crore tax returns in total were this year, of which more than 72 lakh – a record – were submitted on the last day of filing deadline. Also Read - Failed to File ITR Before Deadline? Here's How Much Fine Taxpayers Need to Pay Now

While there are multiple ways to verify your ITRs, one of the simplest among them is Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP) method. To verify your ITRs Aadhaar-based OTP method, your mobile number must be linked to your Aadhaar. Also Read - ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Brings BIG Change For Tax Payers. Deets Inside

Steps To Verify ITR Returns Using Aadhaar-based OTP system

Visit the e-verify page of the IT department’s portal

Select the option for Aadhaar-based OTP.

A pop-up will appear asking you to validate your Aadhaar details

Mark a tick next to that box.

Click on ‘Generate Aadhaar OTP’ to receive a six-digit code on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP (valid only for 15 minutes) to complete the e-verification.

Last date for ITR e-verification

Taxpayers need to electronically verify or e-verify their ITR within 30 days of filing the return of income. Earlier the time limit was 120 days for e-verification. However, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it has reduced the time limit for verification of income tax to 30 days from the date of transmitting or uploading the data of return of income electronically. This new rule has come into effect from August 1, 2022.