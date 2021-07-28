ITR Filing Alert: For the convenience of the taxpayers at this pandemic time, the Central government recently extended the date of filing income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2021-22 by two months. As per the new deadline, one can file the ITR till 30 September 2021, but earlier it was 31 July 2021.Also Read - Income Tax Department Finds ₹ 300 Crore Black Money After Raids at Hyderabad Company

To make it easier for the people, the Income Tax Department has enabled all its services and crucial features of on the income tax mobile app. The income tax mobile app is enabled subsequently for full anytime access on a mobile network.

With the Income Tax Mobile App, now you can easily file your ITR. With the simple clicks, now you can file the ITR from your mobile phone. The income tax department of India earlier informed about this new development on its Twitter handle, saying income tax e-filing portal 2.0 will have an all-new mobile app also.

The Income Tax Department has launched this mobile app on June 7, 2021 and this app can be downloaded from the Apple app store and Play store. With phones widely used, the department has claimed that the new IT return e-filing portal and the new mobile app will be easy to use for taxpayers. Moreover, the mobile app will help taxpayers to gather information like ITR form, pre-filled income tax details, Saral income tax facility, refund claim and other facilities.

Income Tax Mobile App: Special features

The mobile app from the Income Tax Department has various special features such as Locate a Tax Return Preparer near you, Tools for calculating your taxes, ASK IT – A ChatBot, Tax Gyaan – A Game.

Income Tax Mobile App: How to Install

Give a miss call on +91 – 7306 52 52 52 The Department will SMS the installation link

Install it from the Portal