Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Ends: The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 or assessment year 2021-22 without penalty will end on Friday and it is advisable for the taxpayers to file it before the due date. In this regard, the Income Tax Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS to not wait till the last minute and file their Income Tax Returns without delay.Also Read - Income Tax Return: What Happens if Taxpayers Fail to File ITR Within Due Date | Explained

However, the taxpayers who have not filed their ITR for AY 2021-22 should take note of the top changes which were announced by the Income-tax department that are important while filing ITR. Also Read - Income Tax Return: Major Relief By Income Tax Dept, Provides One-Time Relaxation

In the meantime, the taxpayers must know that over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal till December 27, 2021. Also Read - ITR 2021: List Of Documents Required To File Income Tax Return

Annual Information Return (AIR): The Income Tax Department this year has introduced Annual Information Return (AIR) statement of financial transactions to collect the detail of high-value transactions. With this facility, the tax officials will easily be able to detect unusually high-value transactions as per AIR statement in a financial year.

Quarterly breakup of ITR: The Income Tax department has introduced another facility called Quarterly breakup of ITR which easily accelerates computing of interest payable under section 234C for default in payment of advance tax liability. Notably, the department has amended the form that now allows the individual taxpayers to file returns in ITR-1 to provide a quarterly breakup of dividend income earned during the year.

Rule 12 with ITR-1 and ITR-4 changed: The Income Tax department has amended the Rule 12 with ITR-1 and ITR-4, and now assessees in case of tax deduction in respect of ESOPs allotted by start-ups under section 80-IAC, will not be eligible to furnish the return in income in ITR-1 and ITR-4.

Threshold limit for tax audit increased: The Income Tax department as per the Finance Act, 2020, increased the ceiling limit from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crores, and then later the Finance Act, 2021 increased it to Rs 10 crores. In the similar manner, the I-T department also made changes to the notified ITR forms for the assessment year 2021-22 to increase the threshold limit for a tax audit.