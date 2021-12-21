Income Tax Return Filing Deadline: At a time when the taxpayers across the country are expecting the Central government to extend the ITR filing deadline due to rising cases of Omicron and other issues, a government official from the Income Tax Department on Tuesday cleared air and said the government is unlikely to extend the December 31 deadline to file returns.Also Read - Income Tax Return Due Date: Taxpayers Must Know These Points Before Filing ITR

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, an Income Tax Department official said that there is no immediate need to consider an extension to file IT returns beyond December 31. The development comes as various taxpayers continue to express concerns over the technical glitches of new income tax portal.

Giving further details, the tax official added that the extension of ITR filing deadline is a policy decision which will be taken by the Union finance minister.

In the meantime, the Income Tax department has said that as of December 19, over 3.83 crore tax returns have been filed for FY20-21.

For this purpose, the tax department is constantly sending reminders to taxpayers saying ” Dear PAN number, Now is a good time to file Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22. File Now. Please ignore if filed. Income Tax Department”.

Earlier, there were speculations that the ITR filing due date will be extended beyond December 31, 2021.

However, the taxpayers must remember that the due date to file an ITR is the deadline by which ITR can be filed without any late fee or penalty. As per the notification from the Income Tax department, December 31, 2021 is the due date to file ITR.

The speculation over the deadline extension of the ITR was made as the new income tax portal was not very smooth in functioning and there have been reported incidents where taxpayers’ refund was being calculated less.