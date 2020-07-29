New Delhi: In light of the constraints due to the COVID pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, the government on Wednesday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020. Also Read - CBIC, CBDT Sign Agreement For Bilateral Data Exchange

“In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. Also Read - No Need to Meet Tax Officer in Case of Scrutiny Notice; Use Faceless Assessment: I-T Dept

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.